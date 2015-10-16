* Consumer sentiment data better-than-expected
* GE rises after Q3 results
* Grainger, Honeywell fall after results
* Sept industrial production in line with view
* Twitter rises after Ballmer discloses 4 pct stake
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.10 pct
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 16 U.S. stocks were little changed as
investors absorbed positive consumer sentiment data and mixed
results from industrial heavyweights GE and Honeywell.
GE's shares rose as much as 3.4 percent to $28.99 -
their highest since the financial crisis - after reporting
better-than-expected earnings. The stock provided the biggest
boost to the S&P 500.
But Honeywell fell 2.5 percent to $96.10 even though
it also beat profit estimates. Industrial tool maker Grainger
slumped 5.9 percent to $208.62 after results.
"Today's earnings are mixed. They don't paint a strong
one-directional picture of improvement or deterioration," said
Doug Burtnick, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Asset
Management.
As the first week of earnings draws to a close, S&P 500
companies are now expected to show a 3.9 percent fall in
third-quarter profit, the biggest decline in six years,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
At 12:52 p.m. ET (1652 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 18.64 points, or 0.11 percent, at
17,160.39, the S&P 500 was up 1.29 points, or 0.06
percent, at 2,025.15.
Both the indexes were on track to close higher for the third
straight week. As well, they were set for the best three-week
run since February.
The Nasdaq composite index was down 5.00 points, or
0.1 percent, at 4,865.11.
The University of Michigan's preliminary index on consumer
sentiment rebounded strongly in early October, suggesting that
the economic recovery remained on track.
The data pushed the S&P consumer staples sector
higher, making it the top gainer among the major S&P sectors.
In other U.S. data, industrial production in September
shrank for the second month in a row, but was in line with
expectations.
"We're seeing enough signs that the economy is getting on an
at least a stable enough ground where the Fed can feel
comfortable embarking upon a rate hiking program that will
likely be very long and gradual," said Kevin Mahn, chief
investment officer of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management.
The Fed, which kept rates at near-zero levels at its
September meeting, is waiting for signs of stabilizing inflation
and sustained economic recovery before it pulls the trigger.
Twitter rose 3.6 percent to $30.79 after Bloomberg
reported that former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer owns a 4
percent stake in the company.
Youku Tudou jumped 22.3 percent to $24.98 after
Alibaba offered to buy the video-streaming company for
$26.60 per American Depository Share. Alibaba was flat at
$71.82.
Yum Brands rose 3.9 percent to $71.97 after the
company said it had appointed activist investor Keith Meister to
its board.
Zafgen slumped nearly 37.7 percent to $13.09 after
the company said its obesity drug trial been put on partial
clinical hold by the U.S. FDA.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,508 to 1,441. On the Nasdaq, 1,585 issues fell and 1,065
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 20 new 52-week highs and three new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 48 new highs and 16 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)