US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy shares buoy Wall St as crude rises
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. stocks ended a choppy session up slightly on Monday as gains in energy shares offset losses in financials ahead of bank quarterly earnings this week.
U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Monday after data showed consumer spending picked up in February, the latest sign that an economic recovery was gathering steam.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 28.63 points, or 0.16 percent, at 17,544.36, the S&P 500 was up 3.76 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,039.7 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 11.57 points, or 0.24 percent, at 4,785.07. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to late afternoon)