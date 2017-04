U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech and oil prices skidded nearly 3 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 22.53 points, or 0.13 percent, at 17,512.86, the S&P 500 2.04 points, or 0.1 percent, at 2,035.01 and the Nasdaq Composite 10.83 points, or 0.23 percent, at 4755.96. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)