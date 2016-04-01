US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 1 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday after data showed employers added more jobs than expected in March, a sign of economic resilience that could encourage the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this year.
The Labor Department's report on non-farm payrolls showed employers added 215,000 jobs in March, more than the 205,000 estimated.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 60.33 points, or 0.34 percent, at 17,624.76, the S&P 500 7.45 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,052.29 and the Nasdaq Composite index 27.61 points, or 0.57 percent, at 4,842.23. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
