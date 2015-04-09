* Futures off: Dow 15 pts; S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 6.5 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
April 9 U.S. stocks were set to dip at the open
on Thursday after initial jobless claims rose less than
expected, suggesting an abrupt slowdown in job growth in March
could be temporary.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased
14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 281,000. Economists polled by
Reuters had forecast claims rising to 285,000.
"More and more, the market reacts to positive economic news
with pessimism and weak numbers are encouraging. We have to get
out of that cycle and we need the first rate increase [from the
Fed] for that to happen," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief
investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle,
Illinois.
Altera dropped 11.4 percent in premarket trading
after CNBC, citing sources, reported that Intel dropped
its takeover offer after the two companies could not agree on a
price. Intel shares were down 2.2 percent.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 3 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a higher/lower/flat open. Dow Jones
industrial average e-mini futures fell 15 points and
Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures lost 6.5 points
Data expected at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT) includes wholesale
inventories numbers for February.
Walgreen shares fell 3 percent after the company's
reported net sales came in slightly below
expectations.
Alcoa shares fell 2.7 percent in premarket trading
after revenue lagged analysts' estimates in the first quarter.
Shares of Zynga lost 9.3 percent after announcing
on Wednesday that Chief Executive Don Mattrick will step down
and founder Mark Pincus will return to head the company.
U.S.-traded shares of Novogen jumped 44 percent
after the Australian drug company said studies confirmed a
potential drug to treat melanoma, a type of skin cancer.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)