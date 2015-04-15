* Futures up: Dow 45 pts, S&P 4.75 pts, Nasdaq 10 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
April 15 U.S. stock index futures were up
slightly on Wednesday following strong earnings results from
large-cap banks and other companies who managed to beat lowered
expectations.
* Bank of America's, shares were up 0.9 percent at
$15.62 after the No. 2 U.S. bank by assets, reported a
first-quarter profit of $2.98 billion, compared with a surprise
loss a year earlier. On Tuesday, JPMorgan Chase & Co reported
better-than-expected profit.
* Delta Air Lines and Charles Schwab will
report results later on Wednesday with video streaming company
Netflix Inc reporting after the close of markets.
* Concerns have been growing that this earnings season will
be weak due to lower oil prices, a strong U.S. dollar, and poor
weather in the eastern United States in recent months.
* Shares of Avon Products were up 2.2 percent at
$9.35 in premarket trading after the Wall Street Journal
reported on Tuesday that the direct seller of cosmetics was
exploring a sale of its North American business.
* Google Inc's shares were up 0.3 percent at $538
in premarket trading after the U.S. search engine giant said it
strongly disagreed with the European Commission, which accused
it of distorting Internet searches in its favor and launched an
antitrust probe into its mobile operating system Android.
* Intel, which reported results after the bell on
Tuesday, was up 3.6 percent at $32.62 in premarket trading after
the chipmaker forecast revenue broadly in line with Wall
Street's expectations and signaled a hefty cut in capital
expenditures this year.
Futures snapshot at 7:32 a.m. (1132 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.75 points, or 0.23
percent, with 82,284 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 10 points, or 0.23
percent, in volume of 12,246 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 45 points, or 0.25 percent,
with 15,024 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)