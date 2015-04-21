US STOCKS-Wall Street mixed; all eyes on Trump and healthcare
* Futures up: Dow 49 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 16 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
April 21 U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday after earnings results by companies including IBM helped ease fears of a disappointing earnings quarter.
* IBM shares were up 0.7 percent at $167.25 in premarket trading after its earnings exceeded low expectations on Monday as it shed unprofitable businesses to focus on cloud-computing.
* Chemical conglomerate DuPont shares fell 1.6 percent after it said a stronger dollar would eat into its full-year operating profit, but reported a better-than-expected profit as cost cuts propped up margins in some businesses.
* Mylan was up 8.8 percent at $74 after Bloomberg reported that Israeli drugmaker Teva is preparing an unsolicited offer for the company in what could be the drug industry's largest takeover attempt this year.
* Earnings expected Tuesday include Verizon Communications and Omnicom before the markets open and Chipotle , Yahoo and Yum Brands after the close.
* Hedge fund manager David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital has taken a new stake in General Motors Co, nearly a year after selling off it position in the automaker, the firm said in a letter to clients on Monday.
Futures snapshot at 7:07 a.m. EDT (1107 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 7 points, or 0.33 percent, with 132,800 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 16 points, or 0.36 percent, in volume of 23,939 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 49 points, or 0.27 percent, with 26,455 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
