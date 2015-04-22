* Futures down: Dow 48 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 5.5 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

April 22 U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday with investors wary of the effect of a strong U.S. dollar on earnings and ahead of housing sector data.

* Chipotle shares fell 5.3 percent to $656 in premarket trading after the burrito chain on Tuesday reported the slowest same-restaurant sales growth in five quarters.

* EMC Corp dropped 2.2 percent to $25.75 as the data storage equipment maker cut its full-year forecast, citing the strong dollar.

* First-quarter earnings of S&P 500 companies are expected to dip 2.2 percent, while revenues are seen declining 3.1 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data which includes companies that already reported.

* The dollar gained about 23 percent against a basket of major currencies over the financial year ended March 31, hurting companies with large overseas operations.

* Yahoo shares were up 1.3 percent at $45.07 after the company said it had hired advisers to determine the "most promising opportunities" for its stake in Yahoo Japan.

* Broadcom rose 6.4 percent to $46.80 after the wireless chip maker reported higher-than-expected quarterly results, helped by strong demand for Apple's iPhone 6.

* Companies reporting results on Wednesday include McDonald's, while AT&T, Facebook and EBay will report after the closing bell.

* Data expected to be released later on Wednesday include home prices for February at 9:00 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) followed an hour later by U.S. home resale numbers for March.

Futures snapshot at 7:37 a.m. EDT (1137 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis fell 4 points, or 0.19 percent, with 160,138 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis lost 5.5 points, or 0.12 percent, in volume of 32,590 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 48 points, or 0.27 percent, with 31,706 contracts changing hands.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)