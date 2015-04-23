* Futures down: Dow 46 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 9.5 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

April 23 U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday as investors digested results from tech heavyweights, disappointing economic data from the euro zone and China, and ahead of weekly U.S. jobless claims figures.

* European shares fell after growth in Germany's private sector slowed and French business activity barely grew in April, while factory activity in China contracted at its fastest pace in a year in April.

* Facebook fell 1.8 percent to $83.09 in premarket trading a day after posting quarterly revenue that missed analysts estimates.

* Qualcomm dropped 2.7 percent to $67.06 before the bell after the company forecast current-quarter revenue and profit below analysts' expectations.

* EBay was up 5.8 percent at $60.06 after it posted March-quarter earnings above estimates.

* About 121 S&P companies have reported earnings so far, out of which 71.9 percent have beaten estimates on the bottom line, just above the 70 percent rate over the past four quarters. About 42 percent have reported revenue that beat expectations, below the 58 percent mark over the past four quarters.

* Earnings expected after the bell on Thursday include Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

* Data expected later on Thursday includes weekly jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), U.S. manufacturing data from Markit at 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT) and new home sales numbers for March at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT).

* On Wednesday, the Nasdaq Composite closed up 0.42 percent at 5,035.17, just 13 points shy of its record high close set in March 2000 that signaled the top of the dot-com bubble.

Futures snapshot at 7:26 a.m. EDT (1126 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.5 points, or 0.21 percent, with 132,080 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 9.5 points, or 0.21 percent, in volume of 25,963 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 46 points, or 0.26 percent, with 26,617 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)