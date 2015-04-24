* Futures up: Dow 13 pts, S&P 2 pts, Nasdaq 26 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
April 24 U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday
as strong results from tech behemoths Google, Amazon and
Microsoft set the Nasdaq Composite on track to set a record
closing high for the second straight day.
* The S&P 500 index touched a record intraday high on
Thursday, while the Nasdaq closed at 5,056.06 surpassing
a 2000 record set just before the dot-com crash.
* Amazon shares jumped 10 percent to $429.50 in
premarket trading after the e-commerce company's revenue came in
above estimates.
* Google rose 4 percent to $580 after reporting
higher quarterly revenue and profit as rising online ad volume
offset a hit from the strong dollar.
* Microsoft shares rose 3.3 percent to $44.78
before the bell as the software giant's results topped Wall
Street estimates.
* Starbucks shares gained 4.4 percent to $51.50
following the coffee chain's strong quarterly results.
* Apple gained 0.6 percent to $130.45 after the
company said it aims to ship at least 20 million Apple Watches
this year, well above many analysts' forecasts.
* Of the 169 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
earnings so far, 71 percent have exceeded expectations but only
44 percent have beaten on revenue.
* Data expected on Friday includes durable goods figures for
March at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).
* Companies scheduled to report results Friday include
American Airlines, Xerox and Interpublic
.
Futures snapshot at 7:17 a.m. EDT (1117 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 2 points, or 0.09 percent,
with 138,104 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 26 points, or 0.58
percent, in volume of 29,129 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 13 points, or 0.07 percent,
with 23,907 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza and
Rodrigo Campos)