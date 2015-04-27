* Futures up: Dow 46 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 12.25 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
April 27 U.S. stock index futures were up
slightly on Monday after the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500
chalked up record high closes on Friday and ahead of Apple's
results after the close.
* Investors this week will also be closely watching the
results of the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, starting
Tuesday, for clues on when interest rates could be hiked.
* Strong results from tech giants pushed the Nasdaq to end
at 5,092.09 on Friday, its second straight record high close.
The S&P 500 rose 0.23 percent to a record high close of 2,117.69
points, just above its previous high of 2,117.39 set on March 2.
* While markets are at record highs, March-quarter earnings
of S&P 500 companies are expected to dip 1.3 percent, with
revenue dropping 3.5 percent as a strong dollar hurts U.S.
multinationals and low oil prices weigh on energy companies,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Applied Materials slumped 8.3 percent to $20 in
premarket trading after the chipmaker's proposed $10 billion
merger with Tokyo Electron was abandoned over U.S.
regulatory concerns.
* Celladon plunged 77.6 percent to $3.06 after the
company said its heart failure gene therapy, Mydicar, failed to
meet its main goals in an important trial.
* Time Warner Cable gained 1.1 percent to $157 on
news that Charter Communications' representatives had
reached out to begin discussions on a potential merger. Comcast
on Friday dropped its plans to merge with Time Warner
Cable.
* Earnings expected on Monday include General Growth
Properties and Hartford Financial Services.
* Data expected includes U.S. services sector numbers for
April from financial firm Markit at 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
* World shares hit a new high, led by China, though the
rally faded in Europe as investors looked ahead to central bank
meetings in the United States and worried over Greece.
Futures snapshot at 7:20 EDT:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.5 points, or 0.21
percent, with 107,805 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 12.25 points, or 0.27
percent, on volume of 18,474 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 46 points, or 0.26 percent,
with 18,632 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)