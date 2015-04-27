* Apple shares up ahead of results
* Applied Materials falls after merger called off
* Futures up: Dow 53 pts, S&P 4.75 pts, Nasdaq 16 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
April 27 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a
modestly higher open on Monday after the Nasdaq and S&P 500
chalked up record high closes on Friday and ahead of Apple's
results after the close.
Investors this week will also be closely watching the
results of the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, starting
Tuesday, for clues on when interest rates could be hiked.
"So far, both the economic data and earnings data has been
weaker-than-expected and so that means that an imminent rate
hike is most likely off the table," said Adam Sarhan, chief
executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
A slew of recent sub-par indicators have prompted analysts
to downgrade their view of the U.S. economic outlook and to push
back expectations of when the Fed will hike rates for the first
time since June 2006 until later this year.
Strong results from tech giants pushed the Nasdaq Composite
to end at 5,092.09 on Friday, its second straight record high
close. The S&P 500 closed at a record high of 2,117.69 points,
just above its previous high of 2,117.39 set on March 2.
Apple shares rose 1.63 percent to $132.43 in premarket
trading. Analysts expect Apple's quarterly revenue to rise 23
percent to $56.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Apple is an undervalued growth stock and has been for many,
many years," Sarhan said. "Even though it is the world's largest
company, its price-to-earnings ratio is still below that of the
S&P 500."
Apple trades at 14.3 times forward 12-month earnings, while
the S&P 500 trades at 16.7 times, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine data.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 4.75 points and their
fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract - indicated a higher open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures were up 53 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures were up 16 points.
While markets are at record highs, March-quarter earnings of
S&P 500 companies are expected to dip 1.3 percent, with revenue
dropping 3.5 percent as a strong dollar hurts U.S.
multinationals and low oil prices weigh on energy companies,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Applied Materials slumped 6.2 percent to $20.43 in
premarket trading after the chip equipment maker's proposed $10
billion merger with Tokyo Electron was abandoned over
U.S. regulatory concerns.
Celladon plunged 73.2 percent to $3.68 after the
company said its heart failure gene therapy, Mydicar, failed to
meet its main goals in an important trial.
IGATE shares were up 3.4 percent at $47.40 after
Cap Gemini said it would buy the technology and
services company for $4 billion in cash.
Earnings expected on Monday include General Growth
Properties and Hartford Financial Services.
Data expected includes U.S. services sector numbers for
April from financial firm Markit at 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
