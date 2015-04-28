* Apple hits record high before reversing course
By Tanya Agrawal
April 28 U.S. stocks fell in volatile early
trading on Tuesday as strong results from Merck and
better-than-expected housing data helped offset disappointing
earnings and profit-taking in Apple.
Investors were also awaiting the results of a two-day
Federal Reserve meeting that ends on Wednesday for clues on when
the central bank will hike interest rates.
Apple hit a record high before falling as much as
1.7 percent to $130.33 despite beating Wall Street's revenue and
profit forecasts. Up to Monday's close, Apple's stock had risen
about 62 percent in the past 12 months.
Merck rose 4.8 percent to $59.85, on track for its
best day since January 2014, after its diabetes drug, Januvia,
achieved the main goal in a safety study. The company also
reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and earnings.
Coach shares slumped 7.4 percent to $39.11, putting
it on track for its steepest fall since June, after the handbag
and accessories maker's quarterly sales fell short of estimates.
"Most of the big corporations are missing on revenue and
eventually that's going to hurt the markets as valuations stay
high," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell
Global Capital in New York.
U.S. single-family home prices rose more than expected in
February from a year earlier, led by strong increases in the
western half of the United States, a closely watched survey said
on Tuesday.
At 10:06 a.m. EDT (1406 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 43.11 points, or 0.24 percent, at
17,994.86, the S&P 500 was down 6.69 points, or 0.32
percent, at 2,102.23 and the Nasdaq Composite was down
38.08 points, or 0.75 percent, at 5,022.17.
Of the S&P 500 companies that reported results up to Monday,
only 44.3 percent beat on revenue, below the 61 percent that
beat in a typical quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Dow component Pfizer and home appliances maker
Whirlpool both cut forecasts, blaming the strong dollar.
Whirlpool fell 6.4 percent to $185.32 while Pfizer slipped 0.1
percent to $34.55.
The dollar gained about 23 percent against a basket
of major currencies over the financial year ended March 31,
hurting companies with large overseas operations.
United Parcel Service rose 2.1 percent to $99.53
after it reported higher first-quarter net profit due to price
increases and productivity improvements, and reaffirmed its
earnings outlook for 2015.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,465 to 1,287, for a 1.14-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,446 issues fell and 957 advanced for a 1.51-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)