* Apple hits record high in erratic trading
* Merck on track for its best day since January 2014
* Feb U.S. single-family home prices rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
April 28 U.S. stocks edged up in volatile
trading on Tuesday, reversing earlier declines, on strong
earnings from Merck, better-than-expected housing data and a
dividend hike from IBM.
A majority of the ten S&P 500 sectors were up, with the
teleservices index gaining 1 percent.
Apple hit a record high early on Tuesday, a day
after posting strong results. The shares then fell as much as
2.3 percent, weighing on all three major indices, before
recovering to trade up 0.3 percent at $133.06
U.S. single-family home prices rose more than expected in
February from a year earlier, according to a closely watched
survey.
"So far, the first quarter earnings have surpassed
expectations and the housing numbers came in strong," said John
Augustine, Chief investment officer at Huntington Bank in
Columbus, Ohio which oversees more than $12.6 billion in funds.
"So any time you have any good economic data, the markets
react positively."
Merck rose 4.8 percent to $59.85, on track for its
best day since January 2014, after reporting
better-than-expected results and releasing favorable data late
Monday about the safety of its Januvia diabetes drug.
IBM shares ticked up 1 percent to $172.46 and were
the second biggest positive influence on the Dow after Merck.
IBM hiked its quarterly dividend by 18 percent, its biggest
increase in five years.
Investors were also awaiting the results of a two-day
Federal Reserve meeting that ends on Wednesday for clues on when
the central bank will hike interest rates.
Earlier in the session, a report said an Iranian "force"
seized a U.S. cargo ship after opening fire on it in the Gulf,
spurring a brief rally in oil prices.
"We are on the lookout for that and that sort of
geopolitical issue always drags the markets down and has
certainly made people very nervous," said Kim Forrest, senior
equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburg.
At 12:21 p.m. EDT (1621 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 49.68 points, or 0.28 percent, at
18,087.65, the S&P 500 was up 3.41 points, or 0.16
percent, at 2,112.33 and the Nasdaq Composite was up
7.76 points, or 0.15 percent, at 5,068.01.
Coach shares slumped 7.4 percent to $39.11, putting
it on track for its steepest fall since June, after the handbag
and accessories maker's quarterly sales fell short of estimates.
Dow component Pfizer and home appliances maker
Whirlpool both cut forecasts, blaming the strong dollar.
Whirlpool fell 5.7 percent to $186.41 while Pfizer slipped 0.4
percent to $34.44.
The dollar gained about 23 percent against a basket
of major currencies over the financial year ended March 31,
hurting companies with large overseas operations.
United Parcel Service rose 3.5 percent to $100.89
after it reported higher first-quarter net profit due to price
increases and productivity improvements, and reaffirmed its
earnings outlook for 2015.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,784 to 1,143, for a 1.56-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,645 issues rose and 974 fell for a 1.69-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
