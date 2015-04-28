* Apple hits record high in erratic trading
* Merck on track for its best day since January 2014
* Feb U.S. single-family home prices rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct
(Updates to early afternoon, changes comment)
By Tanya Agrawal
April 28 U.S. stocks held on to their gains in
early afternoon trading on Tuesday, reversing earlier declines,
on strong earnings from Merck, better-than-expected housing data
and a dividend hike from IBM.
The markets swung between gains and losses in early trading,
led by Apple. Apple hit a record high early after its
strong results. The shares then fell as much as 2.3 percent,
weighing on all three major indices, before recovering to trade
up 0.1 percent at $132.85
A majority of the ten S&P 500 sectors were up in afternoon
trading, led by a 1.4 percent rise in the teleservices index
.
U.S. single-family home prices rose more than expected in
February from a year earlier, according to a survey.
"So far, the first quarter earnings have surpassed
expectations and the housing numbers came in strong," said John
Augustine, chief investment officer at Huntington Bank in
Columbus, Ohio, which oversees more than $12.6 billion in funds.
"So any time you have any good economic data, the markets
react positively."
U.S. companies are on track to post a slight gain in
earnings for the first quarter after stronger-than-expected
results from companies such as Apple, reversing forecasts for
the first profit decline since 2009, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Merck jumped 5.2 percent to $60.10, on track for its
best day since January 2014, after reporting
better-than-expected results and releasing favorable data late
Monday about the safety of its Januvia diabetes drug.
IBM shares rose 1.8 percent to $173.92 and were the
biggest positive influence on the Dow after the company hiked
its quarterly dividend by 18 percent, the biggest increase in
five years.
Earlier in the session, a report said an Iranian "force"
seized a U.S. cargo ship after opening fire on it in the Gulf,
spurring a brief rally in oil prices and adding to the
volatility in the stock market.
"I think any kind of international question about how things
will fare or relationships with other countries absolutely has
an impact," said Peter Anderson, portfolio manager at Congress
Asset Management in Boston, which oversees about $7 billion in
assets under management.
"The non-resolution of things can really make the market
edgy in terms of volatility."
At 13:30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 62.92 points, or 0.35 percent, at
18,100.89, the S&P 500 was up 5.31 points, or 0.25
percent, at 2,114.23 and the Nasdaq Composite was up
9.84 points, or 0.19 percent, at 5,070.09.
Investors are also awaiting the results of a two-day Federal
Reserve meeting that ends on Wednesday for clues on when the
central bank will hike interest rates.
JetBlue Airways soared 6.5 percent to $21 after
forecasting a surprise rise in April unit revenue.
Coach slumped 7.4 percent to $39.11, putting it on
track for its steepest fall since June, after its quarterly
sales fell short of estimates.
Whirlpool fell 6.5 percent to $184.96 after cutting
its 2015 profit and sales forecast, blaming the strong dollar
and Brazil's stagnating economy.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,870 to 1,097, for a 1.70-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,693 issues rose and 977 fell for a 1.73-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)