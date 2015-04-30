* Futures down: Dow 51 pts, S&P 4.25 pts, Nasdaq 20 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
April 30 U.S. stock index futures were lower on
Thursday, a day after data showed that U.S. economic growth
slowed to a crawl in the first-quarter and a Federal Reserve
statement that provided little clarity on a rate hike timeline.
* Data released on Wednesday showed gross domestic product
expanded at an only 0.2 percent annual rate as harsh weather put
off shoppers and energy companies cut spending.
* The Fed attributed poor economic numbers to "transitory
factors" but pointed to soft patches across the economy, in a
sign it may have to hold off hiking rates until at least
September.
* Apple shares fell 0.9 percent to $127.50 in
premarket trading after early adopters of the Apple Watch
complained that many key functions are disrupted by their
tattoos.
* Yelp shares fell 17.7 percent to $42.71 a day
after the operator of consumer review website forecast
second-quarter revenue below analysts' expectations.
* Glu Mobile shares jumped 21.3 percent to $6.55
after Chinese social networking company Tencent Holdings
agreed to buy a 14.6 percent stake in the company.
* Baidu shares dropped 4 percent to $210.10 a day
after China's dominant Internet search engine posted its slowest
quarterly revenue growth rate in almost seven years.
* Earnings expected on Thursday include Coca-Cola,
ConocoPhillips and Colgate-Palmolive before the
bell, and Dow component Visa, and LinkedIn after
the close.
* Data expected later in the day include consumer spending
number for March and weekly jobless claims, both at 8:30 a.m.
EDT (1230 GMT), and Chicago factory index numbers for April at
9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT)
Futures snapshot at 6:34 a.m. EDT (1034 GMT)
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.25 points, or 0.2
percent, with 153,546 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 20 points, or 0.45
percent, in volume of 23,713 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 51 points, or 0.28 percent,
with 27,957 contracts traded.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)