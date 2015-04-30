* Jobless claims lowest since 2000
* Consumer confidence rise in March
* Colgate, BorgWarner cite strong dollar
* Futures down: Dow 35 pts, S&P 4.25 pts, Nasdaq 20.5 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
April 30 U.S. stock futures pared back some
losses from earlier in the day on Thursday after data showed
jobless claims fell to a 15-year low and consumer spending rose
in March, suggesting the economy was regaining some momentum
after slowing to a crawl in the first quarter.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits last week dropped to the lowest level since 2000.
The strong data comes a day after the Federal Reserve
downgraded its view of the U.S. labor market and economy in a
policy statement that suggested the central bank may have to
wait until at least the third quarter to begin raising interest
rates.
"I think we're going to see cleaner data come out in the
second quarter and with the jobless claims being at their lowest
levels in 15 years, that certainly points towards a
strengthening labor market which has been a clear focus point of
the Fed," said Mark Luschini, chief market strategist at Janney
Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 4.25 points and
their fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract - indicated a lower open.
Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures fell 35
points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures lost 20.5 points.
ConocoPhillips fell 0.6 percent to $68.45 in
premarket trading after it reported a sharp fall in quarterly
profit, hurt by a steep decline in crude oil prices.
Companies continue to cite the strong dollar for
cutting forecast, which has climbed nearly 9 percent against a
basket of major currencies from January to March.
Colgate-Palmolive fell 1.7 percent to $67.30 after
cutting its full-year profit forecast for the second time,
saying the impact of the dollar would worsen.
Automotive supplier BorgWarner also cited the dollar
for a fall in quarterly revenue. Its stock dropped 4 percent to
$58.50.
Apple fell 0.6 percent to $127.88 after early
adopters of the Apple Watch complained that many key functions
are disrupted by their tattoos.
Yelp shares slumped 17 percent to $42.75 a day
after the operator of consumer review website forecast
second-quarter revenue below analysts' expectations.
Earnings expected after the close on Thursday include Dow
component Visa, insurer AIG and LinkedIn.
Data expected later in the day include Chicago factory index
numbers for April at 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT)
