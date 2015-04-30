* Jobless claims lowest since 2000
* Consumer confidence rises less than expected in March
* Apple and Celgene weigh on Nasdaq, S&P 500
* Indexes down: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 1 pct
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal
April 30 Wall Street opened lower on Thursday as
Apple weighed on the major indexes and Celgene
led a fall in biotech stocks, more than offsetting encouraging
economic data.
All the 10 major S&P sectors were down, with the technology
index retreating 1.1 percent. The Nasdaq biotech index
dropped 1.7 percent.
Apple fell 2.3 percent to $125.70 and was the
biggest drag on the Dow, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The company
limited availability of the Apple Watch after a key component
supplied by a Chinese company was found to be defective,
according to the Wall Street Journal.
Equity markets were weak despite the release of encouraging
economic data earlier in the day.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits tumbled to a 15-year low last week and consumer
spending rose in March, signs the economy was regaining momentum
after stumbling badly in the first quarter.
"I think we're going to see cleaner data come out in the
second quarter and with the jobless claims being at their lowest
levels in 15 years, that certainly points towards a
strengthening labor market which has been a clear focus point of
the Fed," said Mark Luschini, chief market strategist at Janney
Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
At 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 123.88 points, or 0.69 percent, at
17,911.65, the S&P 500 was down 14.73 points, or 0.7
percent, at 2,092.12 and the Nasdaq Composite was down
47.89 points, or 0.95 percent, at 4,975.75.
Celgene fell 3.4 percent to $109.39 and was the
biggest drag on biotech stocks after the biotechnology company
blamed the dollar for its lower-than-expected quarterly revenue.
The stock was the second biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the
Nasdaq.
Baidu declined 5.9 percent to $206 after China's
dominant Internet search engine provider posted its slowest
quarterly revenue growth rate in almost seven years.
Companies continue to cite the strong dollar, which
has climbed nearly 9 percent against a basket of major
currencies from January to March, for weak results and
forecasts.
Colgate-Palmolive fell 1.9 percent to $67.17 after
cutting its full-year profit forecast for the second time,
saying the impact of the dollar would worsen.
Automotive supplier BorgWarner also cited the dollar
for a fall in quarterly revenue. Its stock dropped 4.2 percent
to $58.35.
ConocoPhillips fell 0.62 percent to $67.94 after it
reported a sharp fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a steep
decline in crude oil prices.
Yelp shares slumped 18.1 percent to $42.00 a day
after the operator of consumer review website forecast
second-quarter revenue below analysts' expectations.
Earnings expected after the close on Thursday include Dow
component Visa, insurer AIG and LinkedIn.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,348 to 524, for a 4.48-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,948 issues fell and 557 advanced for a 3.50-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)