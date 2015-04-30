* Apple and Celgene weigh on Nasdaq, S&P 500
* Jobless claims lowest since 2000
* Consumer confidence rises less than expected in March
* Indexes down: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 1 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
April 30 Wall Street was lower in afternoon
trading on Thursday as Apple weighed on major indexes
and investors digested a mixed batch of economic data.
Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors were down, with the
technology index retreating 1.2 percent. The Nasdaq
biotech index dropped 2.2 percent, led by Celgene
.
Apple fell as much as 2.6 percent to $125.25 and was the
biggest drag on the Dow, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The company
limited the availability of the Apple Watch after a key
component was found to be defective, according to the Wall
Street Journal.
Investors were also digesting a mixed bag of economic data
which came in a day after data showed that the U.S. economy
slowed to a crawl in the first quarter.
While the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits tumbled to a 15-year low last week, consumer spending
rose less-than-expected in March as personal income stayed flat.
Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James, said
investors were operating in a period of high uncertainty.
"I think its very, very healthy to see some back and forth
in the equity markets. Economic data is still going to be a bit
mixed in the near term and that can be used as a crutch for the
markets."
At 13:24 p.m. EDT (1724 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 102.53 points, or 0.57 percent, at
17,933, the S&P 500 was down 12.79 points, or 0.61
percent, at 2,094.06 and the Nasdaq Composite was down
51.74 points, or 1.03 percent, at 4,971.90.
Celgene fell 3.5 percent to $109.28 and was the biggest drag
on the biotech index after the company blamed the dollar for its
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue. The stock was the second
biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.
Baidu declined 7.1 percent to $203.25 after China's
dominant Internet search engine provider posted its slowest
quarterly revenue growth rate in almost seven years.
"The tech sector is a very "risk-on" sector and is the
sector most sensitive to perceived rate hikes, so you're seeing
some reshuffling in portfolios," said Brian Fenske, head of
sales trading at ITG in New York.
Google, IBM and Intel were down
by 1.2 to 1.8 percent.
Yelp shares slumped as much as 24 percent to a near
two-year low of $39.25 a day after the operator of consumer
review website forecast second-quarter revenue below analysts'
expectations.
Colgate-Palmolive slipped 2.1 percent to $67.08 after
cutting its full-year profit forecast for the second time,
saying the impact of the dollar would worsen.
Earnings expected after the close on Thursday include Dow
component Visa, insurer AIG and LinkedIn.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,188 to 781, for a 2.80-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,918 issues fell and 786 advanced for a 2.44-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 6 new 52-week highs
and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 34 new highs
and 69 new lows.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)