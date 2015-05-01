* Gilead leads as biotechs ends 5-day losing streak
* Tech stock snap two-day losing streak
* Yum hits record after Loeb reveals stake
* Construction spending, manufacturing growth weak
* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal
May 1 Wall Street rose at the open on Friday as
healthcare and technology stocks, led by Gilead and Apple,
rebounded after two weak sessions, and despite data that came in
lower-than-expected.
A majority of the 10 major S&P indexes were higher, with the
health and tech both snapping a 2-day losing
streak. Apple shares rose 1.5 percent to $126.94 and
was the biggest driver on the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500.
The Nasdaq biotech index was up 2.6 percent, snapping
a 5-day losing streak and on track for its best day since April
8.
Gilead led the gains with a 3 percent increase to
$103.53 after its quarterly profit nearly doubled, driven by
strong sales of its hepatitis C drugs. The stock was the
second-largest boost on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.
"Its a new month and big institutional investors that
allocate on a monthly basis are still moving money into the
market," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in
New York.
The jump in the equity markets comes despite data showing
that construction spending fell in March to a six-month low,
while manufacturing growth held at its slowest in almost two
years in April.
At 10:35 a.m. EDT (1435 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 122.42 points, or 0.69 percent, at
17,962.94, the S&P 500 was up 13 points, or 0.62 percent,
at 2,098.51 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 38.01
points, or 0.77 percent, at 4,979.44.
Yum Brands jumped 5.5 percent to hit a record high
of $90.70 after Daniel Loeb's Third Point revealed a stake in
the company and said the KFC-owner had "turned the page" on its
China troubles and forecast a dramatic profit recovery.
CVS climbed 1.6 percent to $100.85 after it reported
a better-than-expected quarterly profit.
LinkedIn shares slumped 19.5 percent to $202.93, a
day after the professional social network operator slashed its
full-year profit forecast.
EnerNOC soared 22.2 percent to $13.50 after the
maker of software to regulate power said it partnered with Tesla
in its new battery pack venture.
Expedia gained 6.1 percent to $99.95 after its
quarterly profit beat analysts' expectations.
S&P 500 earnings for the first quarter now are expected to
have risen 1.1 percent, Thomson Reuters data showed, while
revenue is expected to have fallen 3.2 percent.
Automakers are expected to report that sales moderated in
April after rising the previous month. The data is due at 13:30
p.m. (1730 GMT)
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,786 to 1,015, for a 1.76-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,549 issues rose and 933 fell for a 1.66-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 10 new 52-week highs
and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 20 new highs
and 30 new lows.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)