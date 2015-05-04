* Futures up: Dow 56 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
May 4 U.S. stock index futures were higher on
Monday ahead of data that is expected to show demand for U.S.
manufactured goods rose in March, sending factory orders up and
signaling that the sector is strengthening despite a stronger
dollar.
* New orders for U.S.-made goods is expected to have risen 2
percent in March compared with a 0.2 percent increase the prior
month. The data is expected at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).
* Wall Street closed sharply higher on Friday as consumer
sentiment jumped and vehicle sales for GM and Ford
were stronger-than-expected in April, while manufacturing
expansion in the month held steady at near a two-year low.
* European shares rose on Monday, led by Germany after data
showed the country's manufacturing sector continued to expand in
April.
* Data also showed that factory activity in China in April
saw its biggest drop in a year, hardening the case for fresh
stimulus from Beijing.
* Comcast shares rose 1.9 percent to $59.50 in
premarket trading, after the largest U.S. cable operator posted
a better-than-expected first-quarter profit.
* Cognizant shares increased 4.7 percent to $61.89,
after the IT service provider reported a better-than-expected
rise in quarterly revenue, and raised its full-year forecast.
* Investors will also keep an eye on McDonald's,
which is expected to unveil a much-awaited turnaround plan to
reinvigorate the company.
* Earnings expected on Monday include Cablevision,
Tyson Foods before the bell and Anadarko after
the close.
Futures snapshot at 7:06 a.m. EDT (1106 GMT)
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 5 points, or 0.24 percent,
with 78,655 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 6.25 points, or 0.14
percent, in volume of 17,659 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 56 points, or 0.31 percent,
with 13,710 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)