By Tanya Agrawal
May 4 Wall Street opened higher on Monday ahead
of data that is expected to show demand for U.S. factory orders
rose in March, signaling that the manufacturing sector is
strengthening despite a stronger dollar.
New orders for U.S.-made goods are expected to have risen 2
percent in March compared with a 0.2 percent increase in the
prior month. The data is expected at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).
The U.S. factory numbers comes after data showed Germany's
manufacturing sector continued to expand in April, while factory
activity in China for the month recorded its biggest drop in a
year, hardening the case for fresh stimulus from Beijing.
Wall Street closed sharply higher on Friday as investors
snapped up beaten-down shares and an encouraging batch of data
for April pointed to a pickup in the economy.
"Now that earnings are winding down, all the focus shifts to
the Fed," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"The markets are stubborn with nothing knocking them down,
which frightens me more because you don't know when the
correction will start."
At 9:46 a.m. EDT (1346 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 90.68 points, or 0.5 percent, at 18,114.74, the
S&P 500 was up 10.15 points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,118.44
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 26.94 points, or 0.54
percent, at 5,032.33.
All the 10 S&P sectors were higher.
McDonald's shares fell 0.7 percent to $97.15 in
early trading after the company laid out initial plans for lure
back customers and boost sales.
Cisco inched up 0.4 percent to $29.25 after the
company said Chief Executive John Chambers would step down to
become executive chairman and 17-year company veteran Chuck
Robbins will become CEO, effective July 26.
AMC Networks gained as much as 5.8 percent to hit a
record high of $80.70 after its profit topped analysts'
expectations as strong demand for its original programming
boosted ad sales in its domestic business.
Cognizant rose as much as 9.7 percent to hit an
all-time high of $64.90 after the IT services provider reported
a better-than-expected rise in revenue and raised its full-year
forecast.
Comcast rose 1.1 percent to $59.11 after the
largest U.S. cable operator posted a better-than-expected
profit.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,094 to 648, for a 3.23-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,633 issues rose and 671 fell for a 2.43-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 4 new 52-week highs
and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 25 new highs
and 12 new lows.
