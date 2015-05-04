* McDonald's down after revealing turnaround plan
* AMC, Cognizant hit record high after results
* U.S. factory orders post largest gain in eight months
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
May 4 Wall Street was up on Monday morning as
healthcare stocks rose for a second straight session and new
orders for U.S. factory goods recorded their biggest increase in
eight months in March.
Eight of the 10 S&P sectors were higher, with the health
index gaining 0.8 percent. The Nasdaq biotech index
was up 0.8 percent.
New orders for U.S.-made goods rose a higher-than-expected
2.1 percent in March.
Over the past two weeks, the Standard & Poor's 500 index
has moved an average of 17.79 points daily, wider than
the 12.43 point range in early March. The swings have amplified
on mixed economic signals.
The payroll report for April is scheduled for Friday and
about 213,000 jobs are expected to have been added in the month,
after an add of 126,000 in March.
"The main event this week is the April unemployment numbers
and that's going to be the main driver for the markets," said
Mohannad Aama, managing director at Beam Capital Management in
New York.
Aama, however, reckons that the strong gains in the market
in the past few weeks may be erased as a strong jobs number
could put a June rate hike back into play.
At 11:27 a.m. EDT (1527 GMT ) the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 78.54 points, or 0.44 percent, at 18,102.6
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 23.99 points, or 0.48
percent, at 5,029.38.
The S&P 500 was up 9.24 points, or 0.44 percent, at
2,117.53, and earlier in the session topped its record high
closing price.
McDonald's shares fell 0.5 percent to $97.29 after
the company laid out initial plans for lure back customers and
boost sales.
Cisco inched up 0.3 percent to $29.23 after the
company said Chief Executive John Chambers would step down to
become executive chairman and 17-year company veteran Chuck
Robbins will become CEO, effective July 26.
AMC Networks gained as much as 5.8 percent to hit a
record high of $80.70 after its profit topped analysts'
expectations as strong demand for its original programming
boosted ad sales in its domestic business.
Cognizant rose as much as 10.8 percent to hit an
all-time high of $65.55 after the IT services provider reported
a better-than-expected rise in revenue and raised its full-year
forecast.
Spark Therapeutics fell 9.3 percent to $53.05,
while Bluebird Bio slipped 3.8 percent to $133.64 after
a study showed that gene therapy that helped restore sight
appeared to wane with time, a sign the field may not be able to
cure ailments with a single course of treatment.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,981 to 930, for a 2.13-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,807 issues rose and 808 fell for a 2.24-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 9 new 52-week highs
and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 42 new highs
and 18 new lows.
