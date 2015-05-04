* McDonald's down after revealing turnaround plan
* Berkshire up, gives biggest boost to S&P
* Fracking stocks fall after Einhorn comments
* U.S. factory orders post largest gain in eight months
* Indexes up: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
May 4 Wall Street was up on Monday afternoon,
adding to gains from Friday, as investors bought beaten-down
healthcare stocks and Berkshire Hathaway led finance stocks
higher.
Berkshire rose 1.8 percent to $145.98 and
gave the biggest boost to the S&P after the insurance and
investment conglomerate's results beat forecasts.
Eight of the 10 S&P sectors were higher, with the finance
index gaining 0.7 percent and the health index
up 0.8 percent.
The Nasdaq biotech index was up 0.8 percent. The
index lost 5.5 percent last week, despite a 2.9 percent rise on
Friday.
While new orders for U.S. factory goods recorded their
biggest increase in eight months in March, the underlying trend
remained weak against the backdrop of a strong dollar, a further
sign that a rebound in economic growth would not be as strong as
last year.
Over the past two weeks, the S&P 500 index has moved
an average of 17.79 points daily, wider than the 12.43 point
range in early March. The swings have amplified on mixed
economic signals.
"The main event this week is the April unemployment numbers
and that's going to be the main driver for the markets," said
Mohannad Aama, managing director at Beam Capital Management in
New York.
Aama reckons that the strong gains in the market in the past
few weeks may be erased as a strong jobs number could put a June
rate hike back into play.
The payroll report is scheduled for Friday.
At 13:37 p.m. EDT (1737 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 52.41 points, or 0.29 percent, at
18,076.47, the S&P 500 was up 6.39 points, or 0.3
percent, at 2,114.68 and the Nasdaq Composite was up
14.78 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,020.17.
McDonald's fell 0.9 percent to $96.87 after the
company laid out initial plans for lure back customers and boost
sales.
Cisco inched up 0.4 percent to $29.26 after the
company said Chief Executive John Chambers would step down to
become executive chairman.
Fracking product makers fell after Greenlight Capital's
David Einhorn said such companies can "contaminate portfolio
returns."
Silica Holdings fell 2.2 pct to $36.81, Carbo
Ceramics 6.4 pct to $41.15 and FMSA Holdings
7.8 pct to $7.90.
AMC Networks gained as much as 5.8 percent to hit a
record high of $80.70 after its profit topped analysts'
expectations.
Cognizant also hit an all-time high of $65.55 after
the IT services provider reported a better-than-expected rise in
revenue and raised its full-year forecast.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,762 to 1,244, for a 1.42-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,612 issues rose and 1,090 fell for a 1.48-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)