By Tanya Agrawal
May 7 Wall Street rose in late morning on
Thursday after choppy trading earlier in the session as U.S.
jobless claims came in stronger-than-expected and technology
stocks rebounded.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits rose marginally last week, staying near a 15-year low
in a sign that the labor market continues to strengthen despite
moderate economic growth.
A majority of the 10 S&P 500 sectors were positive. The
technology index gained 0.7 percent, on track to close
higher for the first time this week.
Microsoft and Apple gave the biggest boost
to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, while Yahoo rose 5.3
percent to $43.84 on Alibaba's strong results.
Alibaba's shares jumped 7.3 percent to $85.86 as
the Chinese e-commerce giant reported a better-than-expected
rise in quarterly revenue.
Earlier, a sell-off in bonds and the dollar had led most
global markets lower.
The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates at any
meeting, including in June, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans
told CNBC, leaving investors guessing on when rates would be
hiked.
The comments came a day after Fed Chair Janet Yellen said
that equity valuations were high, which added pressure to U.S.
stocks.
"A lot of the market is really focused on Friday's payroll
report which should give us a good indication if the weak
first-quarter data was really due to just weather," said David
Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New
York.
U.S. private employers added far fewer jobs last month than
economists expected, posing a downside risk for the more
comprehensive nonfarm payrolls report due on Friday.
"We're in a market where bad news maybe good news," said
Andrew Barber, chief market strategist at Eagleview Capital in
Delaware.
At 11:50 a.m. EDT (1550 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 71.07 points, or 0.4 percent, at
17,913.05, the S&P 500 was up 7.27 points, or 0.35
percent, at 2,087.42 and the Nasdaq Composite was up
22.71 points, or 0.46 percent, at 4,942.35.
Tesla was down 1.1 percent at $227.89 after it
reported a wider quarterly loss and said the strong dollar would
crimp gross margins.
Whole Foods slid 9.5 percent to $43.14 and Kate
Spade fell 7.4 percent to $30.13 after
results.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,622 to 1,319, for a 1.23-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,322 issues rose and 1,266 fell for a 1.04-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 5 new 52-week highs
and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 32 new highs
and 46 new lows.
Editing by Savio D'Souza