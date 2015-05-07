* Jobless claims stay near 15-year low
* Alibaba jumps on better-than-expected results
* Yelp jumps on report of sale
* Indexes up: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
May 7 U.S. stocks moved higher on Thursday
afternoon, helped by strong results from Alibaba, a rebound in
tech stocks and as upbeat jobless claims data indicated the
labor market was improving despite moderate economic growth.
The three major indices were poised to end two straight
sessions of losses, exacerbated on Wednesday by Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen's comments that equity valuations "generally
are quite high".
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits held near a 15-year low last week, suggesting positive
momentum in the economy, even though growth stumbled badly last
quarter.
Expectations for a relatively strong nonfarm payrolls report
for April were also bolstered by a separate report showing small
businesses increased hiring last month.
"A lot of the market is really focused on Friday's payroll
report which should give us a good indication if the weak
first-quarter data was really due to just weather," said David
Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New
York.
Wall Street had a choppy start to the session as Yellen's
comments and the continued sell-off in the global bonds weighed
on investors.
At 13:22 p.m. EDT (1722 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 99.73 points, or 0.56 percent, at
17,941.71, the S&P 500 was up 8.86 points, or 0.43
percent, at 2,089.01 and the Nasdaq Composite was up
28.43 points, or 0.58 percent, at 4,948.07.
Nine of the 10 S&P 500 sectors were positive, led by the
technology index's 0.8 percent gain, which put it on
track to close higher for the first time this week.
Microsoft and Apple gave the biggest boost
to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, while Yahoo rose 4.7
percent to $43.64 on Alibaba's strong results.
Alibaba's shares jumped 7.5 percent to $86.02 as
the Chinese e-commerce giant reported a better-than-expected
rise in quarterly revenue.
Yelp soared 12.6 percent to $42.75 after the Wall
Street Journal reported that the operator of consumer review
website Yelp.com is exploring a sale.
Oil prices fell, after touching their highest in 2015 on
Wednesday, putting pressure on airline stocks and pushing the
energy index down 1.2 percent.
United Continental rose 4.4 percent, while American
Airlines was up 4.6 percent and Delta gained 4
percent.
Whole Foods slid 10.3 percent to $42.79 and was the
biggest loser on the S&P after the company said same-store sales
growth cooled in the latest quarter.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,733 to 1,269, for a 1.37-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,566 issues rose and 1,101 fell for a 1.42-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 6 new 52-week highs
and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 39 new highs
and 49 new lows.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)