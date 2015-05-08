* Futures up: Dow 28 pts, S&P 3.25 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
May 8 U.S. stock index futures were higher on
Friday ahead of the April payrolls report, which could affect
when the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates for the
first time since 2006.
* U.S. jobs are expected to have grown by 224,000 in April
after the meager 126,000 increase in March, with unemployment
falling to a seven-year low. The report is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
(1230 GMT).
* A drop in the jobless rate to 5.4 percent from 5.5
percent, as analysts expect, could bring forward bets on when
the Fed will raise interest rates.
* However, most of Wall Street's top banks see the Fed
holding off until at least September before raising interest
rates, based on Reuters' most recent poll.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits held near a 15-year low last week.
* Wall Street closed higher on Thursday as tech stocks
rebounded and a global bond sell-off eased as oil prices fell
more than 3 percent.
* JD.com shares rose 2.9 percent to $34.05 in
premarket trading as China's No.2 e-commerce company's revenue
topped analysts' expectation.
* Alibaba was up 1.1 percent at $86.95, a day after
the company's results also topped expectations.
* Salesforce.com fell 4.1 percent to $71.44 after
Reuters reported that Microsoft was currently not
weighing an offer for the cloud software company.
Futures snapshot at 6:30 a.m. ET (1030 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.16
percent, with 87,164 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 11 points, or 0.25
percent, in volume of 16,522 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 28 points, or 0.16 percent,
with 16,031 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)