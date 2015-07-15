* Turmoil abroad unlikely to hit U.S. economy - Yellen
* Nasdaq biotech index hits record high on Celgene deal
* Bank of America rises after profit more than doubles
* Delta Air Lines warning weighs on airline stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
July 15 U.S. stocks were modestly higher on
Wednesday, set for a fifth straight day of gains, after Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the turmoil abroad was unlikely
to affect the U.S. economy and that the Fed was on track to
raise interest rates this year.
Yellen said she expects the economy to grow steadily for the
rest of the year, allowing the Fed to hike rates, but gave no
direct hint on the timing or pace of a hike.
"A rate hike will be additive to the U.S. equities as the
U.S. economy requires something other than crisis-era rates,"
said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth
Management in Minneapolis.
"The pace of the rate hike is more important than the timing
of it as investors remain in pause mode with a modest downward
basis."
Investor also await the outcome of a Greek parliament vote,
where Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is struggling to persuade
unhappy leftist lawmakers to vote for a package of austerity
measures and economic reforms to secure a bailout.
At 11:01 a.m. ET (1501 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 29.83 points, or 0.17 percent, at 18,083.41. The
S&P 500 was up 4.29 points, or 0.2 percent, at 2,113.24
and the Nasdaq composite was up 18.45 points, or 0.36
percent, at 5,123.34.
Seven of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, but Bank
of America and Celgene helped the financial
and healthcare indexes, respectively, buck the
trend.
Bank of America shares rose 3.2 percent to $17.67, poised
for its best day in five months, after the bank reported its
biggest quarterly profit in nearly four years.
Celgene jumped as much as 10.7 percent to a record high of
$135.98 after the company said it would buy Receptos
for $7.2 billion to get a potential multibillion-dollar drug.
Celgene's gains helped push the Nasdaq biotech index
up more than 2 percent to hit a record high for the third time
in three weeks.
Corporate America is expected to report its worst sales
decline in nearly six years in the second quarter, while profit
is expected to have fallen 2.9 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters estimates.
"More important than the second-quarter results is the
guidance that companies give for the second half of the year
especially consumer staples and industrials," said Jeremy Zirin,
chief investment strategist at UBS Wealth Management.
The uncertainty in the Chinese markets and the strong dollar
will also be in focus this earnings season.
Delta Air Lines fell 1.7 percent to $42.94 after the
carrier forecast a third-quarter drop in unit revenue, saying
the strong dollar was hurting demand abroad. The warning weighed
on other airline stocks.
Yum Brands fell 2.7 percent to $89.47 after the
owner of Pizza Hut and KFC reported its fourth straight quarter
of falling sales, indicating it is still struggling to regain
lost ground in China after a food scandal last year.
Netflix was down 0.3 percent at $100.03 after it
started trade for the first time after a seven-for-one stock
split. Netflix and Intel are scheduled to report after
the markets close.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,686.
On the Nasdaq, 1,336 issues fell and 1,226 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 21 new 52-week highs and four new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 106 new highs and 27 new lows.
