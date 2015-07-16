* Futures up: Dow 55 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 18 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

July 16 U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday as investors welcomed Greek parliamentary approval of a bailout plan and on strong results from Netflix and Intel overnight.

* The European Central Bank will meet later in the day and are expected to ease its funding squeeze on shuttered Greek banks.

* Netflix's shares jumped 11 percent to $109 premarket a day after the company added nearly a third more subscribers than expected in the second quarter.

* Intel rose 2.9 percent to $30.55 a day after it reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

* Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are expected to report results a day after Bank of America and U.S. Bancorp posted strong results. Financial companies are expected to get a boost if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates this year as expected.

* Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that rates will be raised this year, but did not give clues about the timing or pace of a hike. She continues her congressional testimony on Thursday.

* Corporate America is expected to report its worst sales decline in nearly six years for the second quarter, while profit is expected to have fallen 2.9 percent, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.

* Dow component UnitedHealth Group rose 2.5 percent to $129 after the largest U.S. health insurer reported a higher quarterly profit as enrollments increased.

* EBay is also scheduled to report before the bell. Mattel and Google report after markets close.

* Initial claims for state unemployment benefits are likely to fall 12,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 285,000. The data is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

Futures snapshot at 7:04 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 6.75 points, or 0.32 percent, with 103,199 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 18 points, or 0.4 percent, on volume of 18,571 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 55 points, or 0.31 percent, with 13,773 contracts changing hands.