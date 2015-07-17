* Futures: Dow down 20 pts, S&P down 0.5 pts, Nasdaq up 14
pts
By Tanya Agrawal
July 17 Nasdaq stock futures rose on Friday
after strong results from Google overnight, while the
S&P and Dow futures were little changed ahead of a raft of
economic data that could give clues on the timing of an interest
rate increase.
* The Nasdaq composite closed at a record high on Thursday,
boosted by strong results from tech companies such as Netflix
and ebay.
* The three major indexes are poised to end the week higher
following strong earnings reports from most of the blue-chip
companies.
* Google jumped 12 percent to $674.55, poised to open at a
record high, a day after its profit beat forecasts for the first
time in six quarters and the company said it would be more
disciplined on spending.
* General Electric shares rose 2.6 percent to $27.74
in premarket trading after the conglomerate raised its 2015
outlook for its industrial manufacturing businesses.
* Honeywell was up 2.8 percent to $106.50 after the
U.S. manufacturer of aerospace parts and climate control systems
reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit.
* Economic data due Friday is expected to show the Consumer
Price Index rose at a slower rate in June than it did in May.
Building permits is likely to have declined in June, while
groundbreaking is likely to have increased for the month. The
data is are expected at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT)
* The University of Michigan's preliminary July reading on
the overall index on consumer sentiment is expected to stay
unchanged at 96.1. The data is due at 10 a.m. ET.
* Investors have been keeping a sharp eye on economic data
for clues regarding the timing of the first interest rate
increase in nearly a decade. The rate hike is broadly expected
to be between September and December.
* The dollar was on track for its biggest weekly gain in two
months on Friday as investors refocused on the chance of the
rate hike. However, a strong dollar reduces the vale of U.S.
companies' overseas income.
* Despite early, upbeat results this week, U.S. companies
are expected to post their worst sales decline in nearly six
years in the second quarter, in part due to the strong dollar.
Profit is expected to have fallen 2.9 percent, according to
Thomson Reuters estimates.
* German lawmakers vote to give Berlin the green light to
start negotiations for a third Greek bailout, with a large
majority expected to vote in favor.
Futures snapshot at 7:10 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.5 points, or 0.02
percent, with 63,445 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 13.5 points, or 0.29
percent, on volume of 13,818 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 20 points, or 0.11 percent,
with 8,875 contracts changing hands.
