Aug 25 U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on Tuesday, a day after Wall Street turned in its worst performance in four years, sending all three major indexes into correction mode.

An index is considered to be in correction when it closes 10 percent below its 52-week high.

S&P 500 e-minis were up 57.75 points, or 3.09 percent, with 416,473 contracts traded by 6:05 a.m. ET.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 137.25 points, or 3.43 percent, on volume of 63,661 contracts.

Dow e-minis were up 475 points, or 3.02 percent, with 54,585 contracts traded.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Ted Kerr)