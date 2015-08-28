* Futures down: Dow 160 pts, S&P 20 pts, Nasdaq 41 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 28 U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday,
after a two-day market rally, suggesting nervousness heading
into the weekend after a hair-raising ride for global markets in
the past few days.
* Wall Street logged its biggest two-day gain since the
financial crisis on Thursday on strong U.S. economic data and
hints that a September interest-rate hike was unlikely.
* The three major U.S. indexes looked set to end the week
higher despite the market's cumulative 10 percent drop in the
first two days of the week amid fears of a slowdown in China.
* Chinese stocks jumped more than 4 percent for the second
day as authorities announced that pension funds managed by
China's local governments will start investing 2 trillion yuan
($313 billion) as soon as possible in stocks and other assets.
* Investors will keep a close watch on data scheduled to be
released later in the day. U.S. consumer spending, which
accounts for more than two-thirds of economic activity, is
likely to have increased by 0.4 percent in July from 0.2 percent
in June. The data is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).
* The University of Michigan's final August reading of
consumer sentiment index, scheduled to be released at 10 a.m.
ET, is expected to come in at 93.0, higher than its preliminary
reading of 92.9 earlier in the month.
* Despite the stronger-than-expected data released earlier
this week, traders gave a one-in-four chance that the Fed would
increase interest rates in September.
* Freeport-McMoran shares jumped 13.8 percent to
$11.56 in premarket trading after activist investor Carl Icahn
disclosed an 8.5 percent stake in the company.
* Autodesk was down 5.9 percent at $47.05 after the
maker of computer-aided design software cut its full-year profit
and revenue forecast for the second time this year.
Futures snapshot at 7:12 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 19.5 points, or 0.98
percent, with 244,629 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 40.5 points, or 0.94
percent, on volume of 35,687 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 160 points, or 0.96 percent,
with 27,725 contracts changing hands.
