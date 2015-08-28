* July consumer spending picks up slightly
* Major U.S. indexes set to end the week higher
* Freeport-McMoran jumps after Icahn discloses stake
* Futures down: Dow 101 pts, S&P 12 pts, Nasdaq 24 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 28 U.S. stocks were set to open lower on
Friday, following a two-day market rally, as investors took a
breather heading into the weekend after a hair-raising ride for
global markets in the past few days.
Wall Street logged its biggest two-day gain since the
financial crisis on Thursday on strong U.S. economic data and
hints that a September interest-rate hike was unlikely.
The three major U.S. indexes looked set to end the week
higher despite the market's cumulative 10 percent drop in the
first two days of the week amid fears of a slowdown in China.
"A lot of investors are looking for markets to calm down and
are rebalancing their portfolios before going into the weekend,"
said Jeff Carbone, co-founder and managing partner of
Cornerstone Financial Partners.
Carbone said investors were taking a wait-and-see approach
before making big decisions.
The recent turmoil has led to strategists cutting their
end-of-year market forecasts. Data for August 20-26 showed a
record $28 billion in outflows from equity funds.
Chinese stocks jumped more than 4 percent for the second day
as authorities announced that pension funds managed by China's
local governments will start investing 2 trillion yuan ($313
billion) as soon as possible in stocks and other assets.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 11.75 points, or 0.59
percent, with 306,543 contracts traded at 8:46 a.m. ET (1246
GMT).
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 24 points, or 0.55
percent, on volume of 44,308 contracts.
Dow e-minis were down 101 points, or 0.61 percent,
with 35,634 contracts changing hands.
Data released on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending picked
up a bit in July as households bought more automobiles, offering
further evidence of strength in the economy.
The University of Michigan's final August reading of
consumer sentiment index, scheduled to be released at 10 a.m.
ET, is expected to come in at 93.0, higher than its preliminary
reading of 92.9 earlier in the month.
Global stock market volatility has raised doubts over when
the Fed will raise rates, particularly after New York Fed
chairman William Dudley said on Wednesday the case for a
September hike appeared less compelling.
Despite the stronger-than-expected data released earlier
this week, traders gave a one-in-four chance that the Fed would
increase interest rates in September.
The Fed has said it will raise interest rates only when it
sees a sustained recovery in the economy. While the labor market
has continued to gain strength, inflation remains below the
Fed's 2 percent target.
"We don't think the Fed will raise rates this year. While
the data has been improving, it doesn't show an over-heated
economy, inflation remains low and we need to see the effect of
low energy prices," said Carbone.
Freeport-McMoran shares jumped 15.6 percent to
$11.78 in premarket trading after activist investor Carl Icahn
disclosed an 8.5 percent stake in the company.
Autodesk was down 4 percent at $48 after the maker
of computer-aided design software cut its full-year profit and
revenue forecast for the second time this year.
Big Lots was up 10.4 percent to $46.30 after its
second-quarter profit beat expectations and the company raised
its full-year adjusted profit forecast.
