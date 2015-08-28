* July consumer spending picks up slightly
* Major U.S. indexes set to end the week higher
* Freeport-McMoRan jumps after Icahn discloses stake
* Indexes down: Dow 0.41 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 28 Wall Street opened lower on Friday,
suggesting investors were wary of taking big positions into the
weekend after days of tumultuous trading that featured both the
market's worst day in four years and biggest two-day gain since
the financial crisis.
Even so, the three major U.S. indexes looked set to end the
week higher after a brutal selloff early in the week sparked by
worries about the health of the Chinese economy.
"A lot of investors are looking for markets to calm down and
are rebalancing their portfolios before going into the weekend,"
said Jeff Carbone, co-founder and managing partner of
Cornerstone Financial Partners.
Investors are taking a wait-and-see approach before making
big decisions, he said.
The recent market turmoil has led to strategists cutting
their end-of-year forecasts for indexes. Data for August 20-26
showed a record $28 billion in outflows from equity funds.
Chinese stocks jumped more than 4 percent for the second day
as authorities announced that pension funds managed by China's
local governments will start investing 2 trillion yuan ($313
billion) as soon as possible in stocks and other assets.
At 9:36 a.m. ET (1336 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 68.35 points, or 0.41 percent, at 16,586.42, the
S&P 500 was down 4.23 points, or 0.21 percent, at
1,983.43 and the Nasdaq composite was down 1.48 points,
or 0.03 percent, at 4,811.22.
Nine of the 10 major sectors were lower with the financial
index's 0.75 percent fall leading the decliners.
Data released on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending picked
up a bit in July as households bought more automobiles, offering
further evidence of strength in the economy.
The University of Michigan's final August reading of
consumer sentiment index, scheduled to be released at 10 a.m.
ET, is expected to come in at 93.0, higher than its preliminary
reading of 92.9 earlier in the month.
Global stock market volatility has raised doubts over when
the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates, particularly after
New York Fed chairman William Dudley said on Wednesday the case
for a September hike now appeared less compelling.
Despite the stronger-than-expected data released earlier
this week, traders gave a one-in-four chance that the Fed would
increase interest rates in September.
The Fed has said it will raise interest rates only when it
sees a sustained recovery in the economy. While the labor market
has continued to gain strength, inflation remains below the
Fed's 2 percent target.
"We don't think the Fed will raise rates this year. While
the data has been improving, it doesn't show an over-heated
economy, inflation remains low and we need to see the effect of
low energy prices," Carbone said.
Freeport-McMoRan shares jumped 9.3 percent to $11.11
after activist investor Carl Icahn disclosed an 8.5 percent
stake in the company.
Autodesk was down 5.1 percent at $47.60 after the
maker of computer-aided design software cut its full-year profit
and revenue forecast for the second time this year.
Big Lots was up 11.6 percent to $46.81 after its
second-quarter profit beat expectations and the company raised
its full-year adjusted profit forecast.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,523 to 1,071. On the Nasdaq, 1,183 issues fell and 1,072
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed no new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded seven new highs and six new
lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)