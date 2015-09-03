* Futures up: Dow 64 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 17 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 3 U.S. stock index futures were higher on
Thursday but investors remained wary of taking big positions a
day before the release of the monthly jobs report, which may be
a critical factor in the Federal Reserve's interest rate
decision.
* The Fed has said it will raise rates when it sees
sustained economic recovery. But while the labor market has
strengthened, inflation remains below the Fed's 2 percent
target.
* Weekly jobs data, scheduled to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET
(1230 GMT) on Thursday, is expected to show that jobless claims
increased by 4,000 to 275,000 last week.
* Near-zero rates allowed the stock market stage a
spectacular bull-run since the financial crisis.
* Some investors believe that the bout of recent market
volatility caused by concerns about China's slowing economy
might force the Fed to hold back on a rate hike until the end of
the year. The Fed next meets on Sept. 16-17.
* U.S. investors have endured over two weeks of unusually
volatile trade that left the S&P 500 with its biggest monthly
drop in three years in August.
* In other data to be released on Thursday, trade deficit is
expected to have narrowed in July to $42.4 billion from $43.8
billion in June.
* Global markets got some respite from the recent turbulence
as Chinese markets remain shut on Thursday and Friday due to
public holidays.
* Joy Global shares were down 4.3 percent at $21.17
in premarket trading after the mining equipment maker reported a
fall in quarterly profit and cut its full-year forecast.
* Tesla was up 2.7 percent at $254.53 after the
company said it would begin delivering its first luxury electric
crossovers, the Model X Signature series, on Sept. 29.
Futures snapshot at 7:05 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.5 points, or 0.39
percent, with 149,792 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 17 points, or 0.4
percent, on volume of 25,919 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 64 points, or 0.39 percent,
with 20,329 contracts changing hands.
