* China's imports shrink for 10th straight month
* U.S. small business confidence rises in August
* Media General jumps after agreeing to buy Meredith Corp
* Futures up: Dow 271 pts, S&P 34 pts, Nasdaq 71 pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 8 U.S. stocks were set to open higher on
Tuesday after weak economic data out of China bolstered hopes of
more stimulus measures from the Chinese government.
Wall Street capped a tough week on Friday, with major
indexes closing down more than 1 percent, after a mixed August
jobs report did little to quell uncertainty about whether the
Federal Reserve will increase interest rates this month.
China's imports shrank far more than expected in August,
falling for the 10th straight month. Imports fell 13.8 percent
from a year earlier, more than the 8.2 percent drop economists
had expected.
However, Chinese stocks rose nearly 3 percent on Tuesday as
a surge in late-afternoon buying helped erase early losses. Late
on Monday, China said it would remove tax on dividend incomes
for investors who hold stocks for more than a year in an effort
to encourage longer-term investment.
"With volatility having receded somewhat during the past few
days it appears that investors have been reassessing the
potential negative fallout from the slowdown in China," said
Markus Huber, a senior analyst at Peregrine & Black.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 33.5 points, or 1.74 percent,
with 458,372 contracts traded at 8:32 a.m. ET (1232 GMT). Nasdaq
100 e-minis were up 70.5 points, or 1.68 percent, on
volume of 78,883 contracts. Dow e-minis were up 271
points, or 1.68 percent, with 75,626 contracts changing hands.
Global financial markets have been rattled in recent weeks
by fears that China's slowdown could drag on already sluggish
global growth, prompting some investors to bet that the U.S.
central bank will delay a hike until the end of the year.
Following Friday's employment data, futures market traders
predicted about a 20 percent chance a rate hike will come this
month, down from around 30 percent before the jobs report.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 173,000 last month, fewer
than the 220,000 that economists polled by Reuters had expected.
But the unemployment rate dropped to 5.1 percent, its lowest in
more than seven years, and wages accelerated.
The Fed has said it will raise rates for the first time in
nearly a decade when it sees a sustained recovery in the
economy. While the labor market has strengthened, inflation
remains below the 2 percent target.
Data on Tuesday showed U.S. small business confidence rose
modestly in August, suggesting the economy continued to grow at
a steady clip halfway through the third quarter.
Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Narayana
Kocherlakota is expected to speak at an event later in the day
in Evanston, Illinois.
Apple shares were up 1.8 percent at $111.25
premarket a day before the iPhone maker is expected to unveil
new offerings.
Fitbit was up 7.3 percent at $34.20 after Morgan
Stanley upgraded the stock to "overweight".
Alibaba was up 3.4 percent at $66.12 after German
retailer Metro said it will use Alibaba's Tmall Global
platform to offer a range of German products online to Chinese
consumers.
Media General jumped 22.9 percent to $13.70 after it
said it would buy diversified media company Meredith Corp
for about $2.34 billion to create the third-largest
local TV station owner in the United States. Meredith was up 11
percent at $51.
(Editing by Don Sebastian)