* Futures up: Dow 181 pts, S&P 20 pts, Nasdaq 50 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 9 U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on
Wednesday as positive comments from Chinese officials kept alive
hopes of further stimulus measures for the economy calmed
investors.
* China's Ministry of Finance said the government will
strengthen fiscal policy, boost infrastructure spending and
speed up reform of its tax system, adding to other steps to
reenergize sputtering growth.
* The Shanghai Composite closed 2.3 percent higher
and the CSI 300 index rose 1.96 percent while Hong
Kong's Hang Seng was up 4.5 percent.
* U.S. stocks closed up more than 2 percent on Tuesday,
bouncing after steep losses last week.
* The stock market gains were sparked by a rally in Chinese
shares on Tuesday, when weaker-than-expected August trade
reinforced investors' expectations that Beijing would act to
bolster slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy.
* Investors will also keep an eye on data scheduled to be
released later on Wednesday, including job openings and labor
turnover numbers for July. Job openings, a measure of labor
demand, are likely to have risen to 5.288 million in July from
5.249 million in the prior month.
* Some investors have argued that the recent market
volatility will force the U.S. Federal Reserve to wait until the
year-end to raise long-term interest rates.
* Apple shares were up 1 percent at $113.45
premarket. The iPhone maker is expected to unveil new offerings
at its annual conference.
* Yahoo was down 2.9 percent at $30, a day after
the U.S. Internal Revenue Service denied its request for a
private letter ruling on a possible tax-free deal related to the
spinoff of its stake in Alibaba. Alibaba was up 2.2
percent at $62.25.
Futures snapshot at 7:05 a.m. ET (1105 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 19.75 points, or 1 percent,
with 222,502 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 50.25 points, or 1.17
percent, on volume of 33,288 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 181 points, or 1.1 percent,
with 29,544 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)