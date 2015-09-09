(Corrects first bullet to Nikkei "posts biggest one-day gain in
7 years" from "soars to 7-year high")
* Japan's Nikkei posts biggest one-day gain in 7 years
* Apple rises ahead of annual product launch event
* Barnes & Noble falls after sales fall for 5th straight
quarter
* Indexes up: Dow 0.78 pct, S&P 0.69 pct, Nasdaq 0.85 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 9 Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as
hopes for further stimulus in China cheered investors for a
second day.
China's Ministry of Finance said the government will
strengthen fiscal policy, boost infrastructure spending and
speed up reform of its tax system, adding to other steps to
reenergize sputtering growth.
At 9:43 a.m. ET (1343 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 128.55 points, or 0.78 percent, at 16,621.23, with
all 30 of its components in the black.
The S&P 500 was up 13.52 points, or 0.69 percent, at
1,982.93 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 40.73 points,
or 0.85 percent, at 4,852.66.
U.S. stocks rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday, bouncing
after steep losses last week.
"The fear factors regarding China and the Fed is easing
somewhat and that is key," said Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"We're also seeing some of the money that was on the
sidelines following the recent volatility, come back into the
market."
The Shanghai Composite closed 2.3 percent higher on
Wednesday. Adding to the positive sentiment, Japan's Nikkei 225
rose 7.7 percent, its biggest one-day rise since the
global financial crisis, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signaled a
cut in corporate taxes.
All the 10 major S&P sectors were higher with the materials
index's 1.37 percent rise leading the advancers.
U.S. job openings surged to 5.753 million in July from 5.323
million in June, Labor Department data showed, suggesting
strength in the economy ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
interest rate meeting next week.
Apple shares were up 0.5 percent at $112.75. The
iPhone maker is expected to unveil new offerings at its annual
conference later on Wednesday.
Barnes & Noble fell 6.4 percent to $15.22 after the
largest U.S. bookstore chain reported a decline in sales for the
fifth consecutive quarter.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals sank 78.9 percent to
$9.45 after its experimental bowel drug failed to meet the main
goal in a late-stage study.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment jumped 9.7 percent to
$41 after the restaurant and arcade chain operator raised its
2015 revenue and comparable store sales forecasts.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,146
to 543. On the Nasdaq, 1,826 issues rose and 517 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed two new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and six new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian and
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)