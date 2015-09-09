* Japan's Nikkei posts biggest one-day gain in 7 years
* Netflix rises 6.3 pct, set to break 7-day losing streak
* Barnes & Noble falls after sales fall for 5th straight
quarter
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.07 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 9 Wall Street trimmed early gains and was
little changed in early afternoon trading on Wednesday as the
rally fueled by hopes of further stimulus measures in China
faded.
The three major indexes had been up as much as 1 percent
earlier in the day, building on Tuesday's gains.
China's Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday the government
will strengthen fiscal policy, boost infrastructure spending and
speed up reform of its tax system, adding to other steps to
reenergize sputtering growth.
The Shanghai Composite closed 2.3 percent higher on
Wednesday. Adding to the positive sentiment, Japan's Nikkei 225
rose 7.7 percent, its biggest one-day rise since the
global financial crisis, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signaled a
cut in corporate taxes.
"What's causing us to trade lower isn't anything fundamental
and is more technical," said Ryan Larson, head of U.S. equity
trading at RBC Global Asset Management in Chicago.
"The volume has also been a little bit lighter which is
indicative of more short covering than ... actual buying."
At 12:58 ET (1658 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 1.04 points, or 0.01 percent, at 16,493.72, the
S&P 500 was up 1.3 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,970.71
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 11.38 points, or 0.24
percent, at 4,823.31.
Six of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher with the
consumer discretionary index's 0.46 percent rise
leading the advancers. Netflix, which was up 6.3
percent and poised to break a seven-day losing streak, was the
biggest boost to the index.
Energy and consumer staples stocks led the laggards. Oil
prices fell about 2 percent pressured by ample supply. Chevron
was down 1 percent while Anadarko fell 2.4
percent.
"While there is nothing specific causing the pullback,
trading is expected to be a bit range-bound till the Fed
meeting," said Brian Fenske, head of sales trading at ITG in New
York.
U.S. job openings surged to 5.753 million in July from 5.323
million in June, Labor Department data showed, suggesting
strength in the economy ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
interest rate meeting next week.
Apple shares were up marginally at $112.70. The
iPhone maker is expected to unveil new offerings at its annual
conference.
Barnes & Noble fell 13.7 percent to $14.07 after the
largest U.S. bookstore chain reported a decline in sales for the
fifth consecutive quarter.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals sank 79 percent to $9.39
after its experimental bowel drug failed to meet the main goal
in a late-stage study.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment jumped 6.7 percent to
$39.87 after the restaurant and arcade chain operator raised its
2015 revenue and comparable store sales forecasts.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,508
to 1,432. On the Nasdaq, 1,451 issues rose and 1,275 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 4 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 35 new highs and 30 new lows.
(Editing by Don Sebastian and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)