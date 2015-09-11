* Futures down: Dow 50 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 19 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 11 U.S. stock index futures were lower on
Friday as jittery investors await a decision on rate hike by the
U.S. Federal Reserve next week.
* However, the S&P 500 was poised for its biggest weekly
gain since July despite the recent volatility that has rocked
the global financial market.
* Stocks have been volatile for the past few weeks since
China devalued its currency in August and the impact of a
slowdown in the region on global growth rattled investors. The
S&P 500 has had moves of at least 1 percent in 11 sessions since
Aug. 20.
* U.S. data on Thursday suggested the labor market was
gaining momentum in early September as fewer Americans filed for
weekly unemployment benefits. But a separate report showed weak
inflation, further clouding the outlook for what the Fed will
decide to do at its Sept. 16-17 policy meeting.
* Data scheduled to be released on Friday includes producer
price index for final demand at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT). The
index is expected to have declined 0.1 percent in August after
rising 0.2 percent in July.
* The University of Michigan will release its consumer
sentiment index at 10 a.m. ET, which is expected to have slipped
to 91.2 in early September from 91.9 in August. Also, the U.S.
government is expected to post a budget deficit of $81.5 billion
in August. That data is expected at 2 p.m. ET.
* Netflix shares were down 1.45 percent at $98.04
premarket.
* ZS Pharma was up 5.4 percent at $78.79 after
Swiss drugmaker Actelion initiated talks that could
lead to a bid for the U.S. biotech company.
Futures snapshot at 7:11 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 7.25 points, or 0.37
percent, with 96,837 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 19.25 points, or 0.45
percent, on volume of 12,757 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 50 points, or 0.31 percent,
with 10,569 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)