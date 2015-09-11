* Oil prices fall after Goldman Sachs cuts forecast
Sept 11 Wall Street was little changed in choppy
trading on Friday as economic data further clouded the outlook
for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting
next week.
Still, the S&P 500 was poised for its biggest weekly gain
since July.
Gains in health stocks helped offset declines in the energy
sector. Gilead was the biggest boost to the S&P and the
Nasdaq after the company's $10 billion debt offering this week
fueled speculation that it was planning a big acquisition.
Stocks have been volatile since China devalued its currency
in August amid concerns of sputtering growth in the world's
second-largest economy. The S&P 500 has had moves of at least 1
percent in 11 sessions since Aug. 20.
Investors pulled another $15.9 billion from U.S. equities
over the past week as they sought safety in government bond
funds, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said.
The Fed has said it will raise rates for the first time
since 2006 when it sees a sustained economic recovery with
special emphasis on the job market and inflation.
Data on Friday showed that U.S. consumer sentiment dropped
to its lowest level in a year in early September, while
unchanged producer prices for August pointed to moderate
economic growth and tame inflation.
The data stood in contrast to signs that the labor market is
tightening.
"There is a lot of uncertainty going into the weekend before
the Fed meeting," said Randy Frederick, managing director of
trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.
"The volatility will remain till the Fed meeting and if it
decides not to raise interest rates next week, the volatility
will continue and maybe get worse for a lot longer."
Considering volatile global equities, increasing uncertainty
over China and emerging markets as well as an easing of policy
by other major central banks, it could be a high bar for the Fed
to raise rates next week.
"Given that markets have done much of the Fed's 'dirty
work', we expect Fed officials to be on hold at least until
December," Goldman Sachs U.S. economists wrote in a note to
clients.
At 13:26 ET (1726 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 13.4 points, or 0.08 percent, at 16,343.8, the S&P
500 was down 2.45 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,949.84
and the Nasdaq Composite was down 3.98 points, or 0.08
percent, at 4,792.27.
Seven of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher with the
health index's 0.46 percent rise leading the advancers.
The energy index fell 1.46 percent.
Oil prices were down more than 1 percent after Goldman Sachs
slashed its crude oil forecasts, citing oversupply and concerns
over China's economy. Goldman said crude oil could fall as low
as $20 a barrel. Schlumberger and ConocoPhillips
were down more than 1.5 percent.
Zumiez fell 27.9 percent to $15.62 after the sports
apparel and accessories maker forecast third-quarter sales and
profit below analysts' estimates.
Marvell Technology fell 16.3 percent to $8.83 and
was set for its sharpest one-day drop in more than 14 years
after the company said it is investigating its accounting
related to the recognition of certain revenues in the second
quarter.
Kroger was up 5 percent at $37.17 after the biggest
U.S. supermarket operator's quarterly profit beat expectations.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,679 to 1,282. On the Nasdaq, 1,480 issues fell and 1,222.
The S&P 500 index showed no new 52-week highs and 10 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 23 new highs and 70 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)