* China August investment, factory output misses expectations

* U.S. Fed to meet this Wednesday, Thursday

* Alibaba falls after Barron's report

* Solera Holdings jump after $3.7 bln deal

* Futures: Dow down 17 pts, S&P up 1 pt, Nasdaq up 9 pts (Adds details, comment, updates shares)

By Tanya Agrawal

Sept 14 U.S. stocks were set to open little changed on Monday as a weary market looks for direction ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that would decide on an interest rate increase.

Wall Street closed higher last week with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite posting their biggest weekly gain since July.

A Reuters poll showed a small majority of forecasters still expect a Fed hike on Thursday, though markets-based models suggest policy tightening will be delayed.

"You're going to get a lot of movement this week without a reason in anticipation of the Fed meeting," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

"The uncertainty is so high in regard to the announcement ... it leaves investors a little bit paralyzed relative to what to do in anticipation thereof."

S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.75 points, or 0.01 percent, with 281,035 contracts traded at 8:40 a.m. ET (1240 GMT). Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 9 points, or 0.17 percent, on volume of 33,166 contracts. Dow e-minis were down 17 points, or 0.1 percent, with 29,952 contracts changing hands.

Data showed on Monday that growth in China's investment and factory output missed forecasts in August, raising the chances that China's third-quarter economic growth may dip below 7 percent for the first time since the global crisis.

Stocks have been volatile for the past few weeks since China devalued its currency in August and the impact of a slowdown in the country on global growth rattled investors. The S&P 500 has had moves of at least 1 percent in more than 10 sessions since Aug. 20.

The Fed has said it will raise rates when it sees a sustained economic recovery with special emphasis on the job market and inflation.

U.S. data released last week has painted a mixed picture, further clouding the outlook for what the Fed will decide to do this week.

Oil prices fell nearly 1 percent on the prospect of dwindling demand, though reduced U.S. drilling, as measured by a rig count, offered some support.

Apple was up 2 percent at $116.50 after the company said its iPhone pre-orders were on track to beat last year's first-weekend record.

Alibaba Group Holding shares fell 3.4 percent to $62.44 premarket after Barron's said the company's shares could lose another 50 percent of their value.

Solera Holdings, jumped 9.7 percent to $54.25 after the company said it agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for $3.74 billion.

Raptor Pharmaceutical slumped 31.6 percent to $8.32 after the company said it did not plan to develop its liver drug, which failed to meet the main goal in a second mid-stage study. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)