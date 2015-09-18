* Futures down: Dow 135 pts, S&P 16 pts, Nasdaq 37 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 18 The uncertainty continues. U.S. stock
index futures fell on Friday, a day after the Federal Reserve
held off on raising interest rates.
* The Fed cited worries about the global economy, financial
market volatility and sluggish inflation at home in its decision
to leave rates unchanged, but left the door open for a modest
policy tightening later this year.
* Investors are now focusing on the Fed meeting on Oct.
27-28 as the next chance for the central bank to raise interest
for the first time since 2006.
* However, a growing number of economists, including those
at Morgan Stanley and Barclays, are now wondering whether the
Fed will raise rates at all this year.
* Interest rate futures indicated only a 21 percent chance
of a hike at the Fed's next meeting, with a 47 percent chance in
December.
* Twelve of the 17 primary dealers, or banks that deal with
the Fed directly, said they expect the Fed to raise rates in
December, according to a Reuters poll. Two pegged it for
October, and three for March 2016.
* Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, with bank stocks
leading the decline following the Fed's announcement.
Banks benefit from higher interest rates.
* Shares of Citigroup, Bank of America, Wells
Fargo and JPMorgan were down between 0.5 percent
and 1.2 percent in premarket trading on Friday.
* Adobe Systems was down 2.9 percent at $78 a day
after the company issued a profit forecast that missed
expectations.
Futures snapshot at 7:04 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 16 points, or 0.81
percent, with 283,347 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 37.25 points, or 0.85
percent, in volume of 33,318 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 135 points, or 0.82 percent,
with 34,172 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)