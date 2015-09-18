* Fed holds rates at near-zero
* Nine of the 10 S&P sectors lower; led by energy,
financials
* Oil prices fall after Fed cites health of global economy
* Indexes down: Dow 1 pct, S&P 0.79 pct, Nasdaq 0.54 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 18 Wall Street fell sharply on Friday after
the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates near zero
fueled concerns about global growth, muddying the outlook for
stocks.
Apart from the state of the world economy, the Fed cited
financial market volatility and sluggish inflation at home in
its decision on Thursday, while leaving the door open for a
modest policy tightening later this year.
"The path forward for stocks just became a lot less clear,"
J.P. Morgan analysts said in a note.
An economic environment in which the Fed feels it can't end
the era of near-zero interest rates is not one likely to foster
the kind of earnings growth needed to support stocks at their
current, above-average valuations.
Despite recent declines, the S&P 500 is still trading near
15.6 times forward 12-month earnings, above the 10-year median
of 14.7 times, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
Third-quarter earnings are already expected to decline 3.7
percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Investors are wrestling with how concerned they should be
regarding global growth," said Jeremy Zirin, chief equity
strategist at UBS Wealth Management.
"The Fed has introduced a quasi third mandate about the
global growth, apart from the labor market and inflation."
At 11:27 a.m. ET (1527 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 166.39 points, or 1 percent, at
16,508.35, the S&P 500 was down 15.67 points, or 0.79
percent, at 1,974.53 and the Nasdaq composite was down
26.42 points, or 0.54 percent, at 4,867.53.
Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower with the energy
index's 1.73 percent fall leading the decliners as oil
prices declined after the Fed's comments. Exxon fell 1.5
percent, while Chevron was down 1 percent.
The financial index fell 1.65 percent as Citigroup
, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan
were all down about 2.5 percent. Banks would benefit
from an interest rate increase.
Investors are now focusing on the Fed meeting on Oct. 27-28
as the next chance for the central bank to raise interest rates
for the first time since 2006.
A growing number of economists, including those at Morgan
Stanley and Barclays, are now wondering whether the Fed will
raise rates at all this year.
Interest rate futures indicated only a 21 percent chance of
a hike at the Fed's next meeting, with a 47 percent chance in
December.
"Investor uncertainty will continue and each economic data
point and other news out of China will be sliced and diced,"
said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at SunTrust Bank in
Atlanta.
The CBOE volatility index, known as the "fear gauge",
jumped 7.7 percent to 22.76, above its long-term average of 20.
Adobe was up 3.7 percent at $83.32, reversing
premarket losses, after brokerages raised their price target on
the stock a day after the company's third-quarter profit beat
expectations.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,872 to 1,045. On the Nasdaq, 1,677 issues fell and 991
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed two new 52-week highs and 13 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 19 new highs and 34 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)