By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 21 U.S. stock index futures were slightly
higher on Monday after Wall Street closed lower last week as the
Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged
stoked fears of slowing global economic growth.
* Investors will be looking for more clarity on the Fed's
decision with a number of central bank officials slated to speak
this week, culminating in Chair Janet Yellen speaking on
Thursday.
* Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart
speaks before the Buckhead Rotary Club on Monday.
* Chinese markets closed higher with the Shanghai Composite
index up 1.9 percent and the CSI300 rising
1.75 percent. China's vice finance minister, Shi Yaobin, said
the recent market volatility was a short-term issue and that the
country could maintain a healthy economic growth rate going
forward.
* U.S. data scheduled to be released on Monday includes
existing home sales for August, which are expected to have
dropped 1.3 percent last month after rising to an eight-year
high in the previous month. The numbers are expected at 10 a.m.
ET (1400 GMT).
* Shares of Lennar were up 3.8 percent at $53.70
after the No.2 U.S. homebuilder by volume, reported quarterly
profit that beat expectations.
* Alibaba Group Holdings was down 1.81 percent at
$64.56 after the lockup period on 63 percent of its shares ended
on Saturday.
* GoPro was down 4.7 percent at $33.50 after the
Barron's said the video camera maker's shares could plunge to
$25 as its latest product launch underwhelmed customers amid
increasing competition.
Futures snapshot at 7:10 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 6.25 points, or 0.32
percent, with 151,969 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 12.75 points, or 0.29
percent, on volume of 25,810 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 54 points, or 0.33 percent,
with 23,092 contracts changing hands.
