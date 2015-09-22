* Futures down: Dow 233 pts, S&P 29 pts, Nasdaq 77 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 22 U.S. stock index futures were down about
1.5 percent on Tuesday as oil and copper prices fell on
uncertain demand from China.
* Copper prices hit two-week lows, while oil was
down about 2 percent. Chinese government efforts to stimulate
growth by easing fiscal and monetary policy have yet to bear
fruit.
* U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, rebounding from losses
late last week with help from Apple and financial
shares, but a drop in biotech shares limited the advance.
* Investors are also looking for more clarity from the
Federal Reserve after its decision last week to hold interest
rates at near-zero levels.
* Fears of slowing growth in China sparked a sharp selloff
in global stock markets in recent weeks and the Fed's comments
about the global economy exacerbated those concerns.
* Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday a
rate hike later this year was still possible and that the Fed,
in recent months, has added to the market instability and needs
to refine its communication approach.
* The dollar hit an almost two-week high against a
basket of currencies on Tuesday after the comments from
Lockhart, a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee.
He is scheduled to speak later in the day.
* Particular attention will be paid to Chair Janet Yellen's
speech on Thursday at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
* Shares of Bank of America were down 1.7 percent at
$15.44 premarket ahead of a shareholder vote on separating the
bank's chief executive and chairman roles.
* Freeport McMoRan was down 4 percent at $10.11 as
the miner and energy producer was hit by falling commodity
prices.
* Biotech companies were down for a second day after U.S.
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said she would
announce a plan to stop "price gouging" for specialty drugs.
Gilead fell 1.2 percent and Biogen fell 2
percent.
Futures snapshot at 6:58 a.m. ET (1058 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 28.75 points, or 1.46
percent, with 251,193 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 77 points, or 1.77
percent, on volume of 49,059 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 233 points, or 1.42 percent,
with 38,305 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)