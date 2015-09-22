* Copper prices hit two-week low, oil down about 2 pct
* Goldman falls, CEO discloses he has cancer
* Futures down: Dow 275 pts, S&P 34 pts, Nasdaq 88 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 22 Wall Street was set to open sharply
lower on Tuesday due to a fall in oil and copper prices on
concerns about the outlook for the Chinese economy.
Copper prices hit two-week lows, while oil was down
about 2 percent. The Chinese government's efforts to stimulate
growth by easing fiscal and monetary policy have failed to calm
nerves.
U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, rebounding from losses
late last week with help from Apple and financial
shares, but a drop in biotech shares limited the advance.
However, trading remains volatile as investors try to gauge
when the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.
The Fed last week kept rates at near-zero levels, citing the
turbulence in a tightly linked global economy, including slowing
growth in China.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday a rate
hike later this year was still possible.
"The market is fragile as it is," said Art Hogan, chief
market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York. "The
volatility will continue until we get some clarity from the Fed
and China."
S&P 500 e-minis were down 34.25 points, or 1.74
percent, with 336,060 contracts traded by 8:38 a.m. ET (1238
GMT).
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 88 points, or 2.03
percent, on volume of 60,672 contracts. Dow e-minis were
down 275 points, or 1.67 percent, with 48,245 contracts changing
hands.
The dollar hit an almost two-week high against a
basket of currencies on Tuesday after comments from Fed
officials revived expectations that rates could still be hiked
later this year.
Lockhart, a voting member of the Federal Open Market
Committee, is scheduled to speak again later in the day.
Chair Janet Yellen speaks on Thursday.
Shares of Goldman Sachs were down 1.5 percent at
$180.50 premarket as Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said he had
a "highly curable" form of lymphoma.
Bank of America was down 1.5 percent at $15.46 ahead
of a shareholder vote on separating its chief executive and
chairman roles.
Gold and copper miner Freeport McMoRan was down 4.9
percent at $10.01.
Biotech companies were down for a second day after U.S.
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said she would
announce a plan to stop "price gouging" for specialty drugs.
Gilead fell 1.7 percent and Biogen fell 1.4
percent.
