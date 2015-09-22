* Copper prices hit 3-week low, oil down over 2 pct
* All 30 Dow components and 10 S&P sectors down
* Volatility index jumps 15 pct
* Goldman falls after CEO discloses he has cancer
* Indexes down: Dow 1.55 pct, S&P 1.55 pct, Nasdaq 1.80 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 22 Wall Street fell more than 1.5 percent
on Tuesday morning amid a decline in commodity prices and
continuing uncertainty about when the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates.
The selloff was broad-based. All 30 Dow components declined.
All 10 major S&P sectors were lower, led by a 2.4 percent drop
in the materials index and a 1.9 percent fall in
technology stocks.
Copper prices hit a three-week low, while oil was
down more than 2 percent on persistent worries about demand,
especially in China.
The Fed last week kept rates at near-zero levels, citing the
turbulence in a tightly linked global economy, including slowing
growth in China. But, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said
on Monday a rate hike later this year was still possible.
Trading has remained volatile as investors try and gauge the
timing of a rate hike. The CBOE Volatility index, known
as the "fear gauge", jumped 15.3 percent to 23.22, above its
long-term average of 20.
While 13 of the 17 Fed policymakers still foresee raising
rates at least once in 2015, traders are pricing in only a 41
percent chance that the central bank will move in December.
"The potential that the Fed may delay rate hikes until next
year will provide even more angst for the markets ... the longer
the delay, the greater the potential for an accelerating rate
hike schedule," said Tom Stringfellow, chief investment officer
at Frost Investment Advisors.
At 11:05 a.m. ET (1505 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 255.89 points, or 1.55 percent, at 16,254.30.
The S&P 500 was down 30.58 points, or 1.55 percent,
at 1,936.39 and the Nasdaq composite was down 87.15
points, or 1.8 percent, at 4,741.81.
The S&P 500 index, which is 9 percent lower than its
record-high in May, has seen moves of at least 1 percent in more
than 12 sessions since Aug. 20 as investors fretted over a
China-led global economic slowdown and the looming rate hike.
"Investors are nervous because there is a sense that the Fed
knows more than it is letting on regarding the health of the
global economy," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at
Wunderlich Securities in New York.
Now, investors once again will peruse statement from Fed
officials for further clarity on the reason behind their
decision and when rates will be increased.
Atlanta Fed President Lockhart is scheduled to speak again
later on Tuesday. Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks on Thursday.
The dollar hit an almost two-week high against a
basket of currencies on Tuesday on revived expectations that
rates could still be hiked later this year.
Apple was down 1.8 percent at $113.15 and was the
biggest drag on the S&P and the Nasdaq.
Goldman Sachs fell 2.8 percent to $178.25 and was the
biggest drag on the Dow after Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein
said he had a "highly curable" form of lymphoma.
German carmaker Volkswagen admitted to cheating
on vehicle emission tests. Shares of Volkswagen suppliers
BorgWarner, Honeywell and Delphi Automotive
were all down between 2.3-6.5 percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 2,462
to 454. On the Nasdaq, 2,108 issues fell and 510 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed one new 52-week high and 31 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 10 new highs and 87 new lows.
