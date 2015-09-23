* Futures up: Dow 86 pts, S&P 9 pts, Nasdaq 24 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Sept 23 U.S. stock index futures were slightly
higher on Wednesday as commodity prices recovered some ground
and positive economic data from Europe helped negate the impact
of weak manufacturing data out of China.
* Brent crude oil prices inched towards $50 a barrel after
data showed a decline in U.S. stockpiles last week. Copper
bounced from near four-week lows on Tuesday as short
sellers took profits.
* Concerns about China's economic health remained after data
showed factory activity in the world's second-biggest economy
shrank to a 6-1/2 year low in September. China's factory
activity has now shrunk for seven months in a row.
* European shares were higher after a surprise bounce in
French business activity boosted investor sentiment.
* U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday amid a steep selloff
in commodity prices and continuing investor uncertainty over
when the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.
* The Fed's decision last week to hold interest rates steady
at near-zero levels has increased the uncertainty in the markets
already reeling from concerns regarding slowing global growth.
* Data scheduled to be released on Wednesday includes
Markit's U.S. manufacturing PMI data for September at 9:45 a.m.
ET (1345 GMT). The data is expected to show U.S. factory data
remained steady at 53.0 compared with August.
* Shares of Citrix Systems, were up 4.7 percent at
$75.55 in premarket trading, after Reuters reported the cloud
computing company is attempting to sell itself.
Futures snapshot at 7:11 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 9 points, or 0.47 percent,
with 239,599 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 23.75 points, or 0.56
percent, on volume of 43,419 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 86 points, or 0.53 percent,
with 37,514 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)