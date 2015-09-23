* China factory PMI falls to 6-1/2-year low
* Brent crude oil rises toward $50 a barrel
* Intel up after Bernstein rating upgrade
* Futures up: Dow 29 pts, S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 10 pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Abhiram Nandakumar and Tanya Agrawal
Sept 23 Wall Street was set to open slightly
higher on Wednesday as commodity prices recovered some ground
and positive economic data from Europe helped negate the impact
of weak Chinese factory data.
Copper bounced from near four-week lows on Tuesday
as short sellers took profits. Brent crude oil prices inched
toward $50 a barrel after data showed a decline in U.S.
stockpiles last week.
Shares of oil majors Exxon and Chevron were
up about 0.5 percent premarket.
Concerns about China's economic health remained after data
showed factory activity in the world's second-biggest economy
shrank to a 6-1/2 year low in September. China's factory
activity has now shrunk for seven months in a row.
"There is an element of pricing in the bad news out of China
and investors are hoping that the Chinese government will
increase their efforts in boosting the economy," said Mark
Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott
in Philadelphia.
Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the United States is
also soothing some investor concerns, he said. Xi is scheduled
to speak to a number of U.S. and Chinese chief executives later
on Wednesday.
"There is some credit given to him that he is acknowledging
the issues facing the economy and he knows there are levers left
to be pulled," Luschini said.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.75 points, or 0.14 percent,
with 314,297 contracts traded at 8:35 a.m. ET (1235 GMT). Nasdaq
100 e-minis were up 10 points, or 0.23 percent, on volume
of 53,727 contracts. Dow e-minis were up 29 points, or
0.18 percent, with 47,554 contracts changing hands.
European shares were higher after a surprise bounce in
French business activity boosted investor sentiment.
U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday amid a steep selloff in
commodity prices and continuing investor uncertainty over when
the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.
The Fed's decision last week to hold interest rates steady
at near-zero levels has increased the uncertainty in the markets
already reeling from concerns regarding slowing global growth.
The volatility in the U.S. stock market has increased since
Aug. 20 as investors fretted over a China-led global economic
slowdown and the looming rate hike.
Data scheduled to be released on Wednesday includes Markit's
U.S. manufacturing PMI data for September at 9:45 a.m. ET (1345
GMT). The data is expected to show U.S. factory data remained
steady at 53.0 compared with August.
Citrix Systems was up 4.7 percent at $75.55 after
Reuters reported the cloud computing company is attempting to
sell itself.
Intel was up 1.4 percent at $29.06 after Bernstein
upgraded its rating on the stock to "marketperform" from
"underperform".
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)